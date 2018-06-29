× Convicted child rapist sentenced to 35 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis man convicted in April of raping a young girl for more than a year beginning in 2014 was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison without the possibility for parole, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Octavious Therion Wright, 25, was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Nichols.

The incidents occurred at Wright’s home in the 1000 block of Wellington Street beginning in June of 2014 and ending in December of 2015 when teachers at the girl’s school noticed that she was walking with discomfort.

The girl was 5 years old when the sexual assaults began.

Wright has another pending child rape case in which the victim is the girl’s sister, who was 4 years old when he allegedly began raping her. That trial is set for Feb. 11.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Devon Lepeard of the DA’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) and by Asst. Dist. Atty. Michael McCusker.

SVU prosecutes cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse of child victims; rape and aggravated rape of adult victims, and abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults. SVU reviews child-victim cases with Shelby County’s multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team.