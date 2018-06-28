× Woman and baby narrowly escape attempted carjacking in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old and are looking for three to four others in a violent attempted carjacking two weeks ago at a Raleigh apartment complex.

Antonio Lloyd was arrested Wednesday and is now facing charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim told police she had just pulled into the Summit Apartments on June 14 when three to four men with guns approached her Jeep and tried to get inside. She said she grabbed her two-year-old daughter from the back seat and tried to shield her as she drove off.

She said that’s when one of the men opened fire and hit her rear passenger side door.

As the victim backed out of her parking space to get away she rear-ended a parked vehicle belonging to Nely Velasquez. Velasquez said she later talked to the victim about her terrifying ordeal.

“She says she was coming from work at 11 at night and four young guys, like 17 or 18, walked to her car and take a gun and she was really scared because she had the baby and she drove too fast when she was leaving,” said Velasquez.

Police said they were able to get a fingerprint from the victim’s vehicle and arrest Lloyd. Velasquez said she is still terrified that the same thing is going to happen to her.

“I work at a restaurant so I come in late at night and she told me to be careful. There were four guys and it’s really dark here,” said Velasquez.

Velasquez said because of the crime she now plans to leave Memphis.

If you know anything about the attempted carjacking or the other suspects call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.