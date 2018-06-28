× White House, Putin release details on upcoming summit

WASHINGTON — The White House and the Kremlin have both announced details about the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, the pair announced a one-on-one meeting would take place July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

On Wednesday, President Trump told reporters he wants to discuss the conflict in Syria, Russian military intervention in Ukraine and many other subjects. U.S National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who has been in Moscow for several days and has met with the Russian leader, said he expects the Russian’s interference in the U.S. democratic process will be discussed as well.

For his part, Putin said relations between the two countries are at a low point, but he hoped to improve ties.

“Russia has never been seeking confrontation.”

Plans for the summit comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. Election.