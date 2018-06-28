Video: Search and rescue crews locate missing toddler in Georgia woods

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Body camera video of crews finding a small child who had been lost in the woods was released Wednesday evening.

According to Major Lee Sherod from the Port Wentworth Police Department, the mother was seen pushing two-year-old Kamiyah Vicks in a stroller around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sherrod said the mother called police about the missing kid.

Officials said they first found the mother in distress in what appeared to be a crisis situation. Once they deployed a search team for the child, they found the stroller knocked over and the mother’s flip-flops near a neighborhood pond. This helped narrow the search, but Port Wentworth officials called in Marine Control as they thought the child could be in the pond.

Police haven’t said what exactly happened at that scene.

The search party that found Vicks was composed of officers and firefighters from multiple departments as well as numerous volunteers. It was a team of Savannah Police recruits that found Vicks. Cadets Robert Parker, Luis Esquina, and Ernest Mobley say their team searched for about two hours before finding the toddler crying in the woods.

They said she had minor scrapes and cuts but was in “good spirits.”

“It was a relief,” Esquina said. “It’s a two-year-old baby, so I thank God every single day that He’s able to bless us and help us to get to where we’re at, and I thank God He was there on our side today.”

The mother was hospitalized and was interviewed by investigators from the Port Wentworth Police Department. The child was also taken to the hospital.