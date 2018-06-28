× Truck, trailer and dogs stolen from NY man eating at Central BBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New York man visiting a popular Midtown barbecue spot told police his travel trailer with two dogs inside was stolen while he was inside eating Wednesday.

Memphis police responded to Central BBQ about 6 p.m. The man told police he left his vehicle running while he was inside eating.

When he came out of the restaurant, his GMC Sierra hauling a 28-foot Airstream trailer — plus a basset hound and a pug inside — was gone.

The vehicle and trailer were found separately a short time later, a few blocks west of Cooper-Young. Some electronics and other items were listed as missing in the police report.

The dogs were still in the truck and unharmed, police said.

The owner, who was from Buffalo, N.Y., was issued a city citation for leaving his vehicle unattended.

No arrests have been made, but police pulled fingerprints off the vehicle.