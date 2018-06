× Tips to keep your pets safe during Mid-South summers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The intense heat of a Mid-South summer doesn’t just present health problems for humans but can also be a huge danger for your pets.

Just like humans, your pet’s symptoms can come pretty quickly as well. Which makes it great that the Mid-South has several 24/7 emergency rooms for pets.

Dr. Amy Walsh with Memphis Veterinary Specialists has the signs you need to watch out for that might signal that your pet is overheating.