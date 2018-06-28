Thieves steal furniture, documents and more from Orange Mound home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man is suffering from a round of losses.

First his mother passed away, and then thieves cleaned out the home that she left him.

Crook are known to move quick, but in this case the burglars took their time.

"I'm speechless. I don't have anything to say. I'm just speechless,"

The thought baffles neighbors on South Parkway East who can't believe bad guys made off with bedroom sets, dressers, two couches, televisions and even more important items, like birth certificates and bank statements.

"It's unbelievable, because I'm right across the street and I didn't hear or see anything," a neighbor said.

This neighbor said, with that type of heavy lifting, she's shocked that it wasn't more obvious.

She says whoever moved everything out showed up with the right ride.

Neighbors say they don't know how anyone had that much time to take so much out of the home, because they see police patrolling in this area all the time.

"To hear they stole the living room set and birth certificates, that is mind blowing," a neighbor said.

The owner of the home told police he was just as surprised as neighbors when he found the gate to the property open on Wednesday.

Many of those belongings housed memories he fears can't be replaced.

Police are looking into the burglary.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.