Suspected serial robber hits Millbranch Dollar General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serial robber struck again and police need your help bringing him to justice.

The latest robbery happened Tuesday at the Dollar General on Millbranch Road.

Employees said the man entered the store and stood in line posing as a customer. Once all the other customers had checked out he told the cashier that he was robbing the place and to give him the money out of the register.

He was last seen heading towards Goodhaven Road.

Police stated the suspect is believed to be connected to an undisclosed number of robberies in the area. If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.