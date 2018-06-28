× Neighborhood watch organizing flea market to raise money for a SkyCop camera in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A neighborhood watch is getting creative when it comes to fighting crime.

Graceland Area neighbors are hosting a flea market, and the money raised will go towards buying a police SkyCop camera.

They got a $2,500 dollar grant for the camera. They just have to match it.

The group brainstormed and came up with a creative idea.

“We are going to have a garage sale, and we’re asking, not just people in Whitehaven, but people from South Memphis to North Memphis to Collierville to come out and support,” said member Anne Caldwell.

It’s called the Five Block Flea Market, and it will be held in the middle of the neighborhood where Graceland Elementary used to be.

It costs $15 to rent a space.

That money, along with donations, will go towards the camera.

“We have had good participation so far,” said Caldwell.

Even their state lawmakers heard about the plan and helped out, like getting them the space.

“It just takes the unity of the community,” said co-organizer Bridget Bradley. “I say it all the time. There cannot be any peace without unity. We’ve got to have unity.”

Neighbors say once they raise the money, they’ll sit down with MPD to figure out the best place it should go.

The flea market will start at 7 a.m. on July 14.

If you’re interested in renting a spot for $15, just call 901-406-5390 or 901-413-4925 by July 7.

If it rains, the flea market will be held at Westhaven Elementary School.

35.027793 -90.046656