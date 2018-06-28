× MLGW implements Hazardous Weather Conditions Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has implemented their Hazardous Weather Conditions Program.

The program applies to those utility customers who have had or are about to have their service turned off. With a minimum payment of just $250 plus fees, these customers can re-establish their services or avoid disconnection during the hot summer months.

Those interested should take two forms of identification and payment to one of MLGW’s community offices. Those facilities are located at 245 South Main Street, 2935 Lamar Avenue, 1111 East Shelby Drive, 2424 Summer Avenue and 5131 Navy Road.