× Michigan family pleasantly surprised by unexpected bundle of joy

SAGINAW, Mich. — “We had nothing to do this weekend we were making other plans and life made other plans for us.”

Life threw John and Kelly Yakich a huge curve ball in the form of a beautiful baby boy. Kelly Yakich went into labor on Monday night, but she said she had no clue she was even pregnant.

“Woke up not feeling good like I had to go to the bathroom. Nothing out of the ordinary then I had a big burst of pain.”

She went to the hospital and doctors did an ultrasound. That’s when they found the newest member of the Yakich clan. Just an hour later, the healthy 6 pound 4 ounce bundle of joy made his way into the world.

As you can imagine, both parents were left trying to wrap their heads around all of it.

“I was turning in circles,” said Kelly Yakich. “I was in shock I didn’t know what to say.”

So how did this happen?

“Did you have a bump or anything?”

“No, not at all. I was still wearing my normal clothes.”

The doctors chalked it up to the baby growing behind her ribs and up against her back. She said she never experienced any other symptoms of pregnancy.

“I didn’t have any pains. I didn’t feel any movements.”

She said she was actively getting Depo-Provera shots, a form of birth control, so she wasn’t surprised when she didn’t have her period.

To make matters even more bizarre, this wasn’t the first time something like this has happened to the mother of four. She gave birth to another son in 2013 at full term just three weeks after finding out she was pregnant.

While it’s safe to say this family has had their fair share of surprises over the last few years, they’ve welcomed them with open arms.

“I think when God decides to reach down and touch your heart, everything changes,” said John Yakich.