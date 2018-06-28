Live at 9: Cryptocurrency scams, July 4th party planning & Thumpdaddy

Avoiding cryptocurrency scams

Cryptocurrencies’ value grew more than 1,000 percent over the last year and they’re expected to hit the trillions of dollars mark by the end of 2018.

All of that has caught regulators’ attention: the Federal Trade Commission shut down three cryptocurrency scams just in the last month, but how do you know the difference between legitimate cryptocurrency and a con game?

Randy Hutchinson is with the Better Business Bureau had some tips.

Party planning with JJ Keras

Less than a week until Independence Day and if you’re planning a party, we want you to have the best ideas and save a little money in the process. That’s why we put JJ Keras in charge of planning!

Music with Thumpdaddy

It’s hot everywhere in the Mid-South, but Thursday nights it gets even hotter high a top the Peabody Hotel as perform the night away.

Thumpdaddy rocked the WREG studios before their big performance this week.

