Hickory Hill nightclub VLive closed as a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hickory Hill nightclub VLive was closed and declared a public nuisance Thursday morning.

The Multi Agency Gang Unit, which includes Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Memphis Police Department along with the Tennessee State Alcoholic Beverage Commission executed a Shelby County Court ordered public nuisance closure at the club, located on South Mendenhall at Winchester.

The local district attorney’s office will make the announcement about VLive this afternoon during a news conference at 2 p.m..

The club has been in the news several times, most recently after a local rapper, Derrick “Richlord” Harris, died after being shot in the parking lot. Police said the victim got into an argument inside the building and was shot shortly after that.

Two other victims in the shooting received non-critical injuries.

If you can help in that murder case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.