Former MPD director Melvin Burgess Sr. dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Melvin Burgess Sr., former Memphis police director, died Thursday morning, WREG has learned.

Burgess Sr. was the police director under former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton from 1991-94.

He was the father of Shelby County Commissioner Melvin Burgess, and served on their transition team after Mayor Jim Strickland’s election.

Strickland, on Facebook, asked Memphians to keep the Burgess family in their prayers.

“He served our city for many years at MPD, including as police director. And his advice was valuable to me when he served on our transition team,” Strickland said.