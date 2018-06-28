× Clarksdale man dead following early morning shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi man is dead following an early morning shooting in Clarksdale.

WREG has confirmed Jimmy Huggins was shot while driving his car in the area of 7th Street and Ashton around 1:30 Thursday morning. The car came to a halt in a grassy area near Yazoo.

Police did not release any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

This is the third homicide in the area in the last month and a half.

If you know anything that could help solve this case, call Clarksdale police.