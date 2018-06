Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A car is overturned after an accident on I-40 near Chambers Chapel Road near Lakeland Tennessee, TDOT said.

The accident was reported around 3:04 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation is expecting to have the accident cleared by 5:00 p.m.

The Westbound traffic is affected with the roadway partially blocked. Eastbound traffic is affected with left lane blocked.

No other information has been released.