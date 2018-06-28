× Accused serial robber finally behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused serial robber has finally been captured.

On Thursday, Memphis police announced the arrest of Christopher Clark in the recent robbery of the Elmore Road Subway restaurant.

The latest incident happened Monday night, police said, but the suspect in that case was also captured on camera committing at least three other robberies in the same general area of northeast Memphis.

Three of the four robberies were caught on camera.

Each time, police said he wore the same outfit and followed the same routine. For example, during a robbery at the Family Dollar store on Kirby Whitten the suspect was seen walking up to the clerk while pretending to buy a soda. He then showed a handgun in his waistband and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said he grabbed the cash and took off.

The same suspect also targeted Honey Hair on Stage Road and the Dollar General on Macon Road.

Clark was charged with aggravated robbery.