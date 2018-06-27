× Student accused of stealing from library’s after school program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young adult was charged with felony theft of property after stealing from the local library.

According to police, Walter Perry was a student participating in CLOUD901 – an after school program at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library aimed at giving our youth a positive outlet in the community.

On May 9, surveillance cameras were rolling as Perry allegedly entered a storage closet in the library without permission. After spending several minutes inside, Perry exited with a bulging backpack and a large bulge under his jacket. He eventually went back inside a second time and once more exited with a full backpack.

Library staff said Perry was the only person to enter the room that day or any other day without permission.

In all, they said he stole four microphones, two microphone interfaces and four Macbook Pro laptops.

Perry was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with theft of property.