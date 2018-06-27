× Rookie just ousted a powerful, 10-term Democratic congressman in New York

NEW YORK — Seven states held primary elections on Tuesday. It was a good day for seasoned political veterans, except in one New York congressional district, where a top Democrat suffered a major defeat.

It’s an upset that could send ripples throughout the Democratic party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat 10-term New York Congressman Joseph Crowley.

An activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez won over voters in the minority-majority district with a ruthlessly efficient grassroots bid, even as Crowley — the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House — outraised her by a 10-to-1 margin.

This was the first time in 14 years a member of his own party has attempted to unseat Crowley, who chairs the Queens County Democrats.

The candidate President Donald Trump endorsed in South Carolina, incumbent Governor Henry McMaster, won the GOP primary one day after the commander-in-chief held a rally in support of him.

“Our team, ladies and gentleman right now, extends from the White House to the state house to your house,” he said.

In Utah, Mitt Romney won theRepublican primary to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch. And in Maryland, former NAACP President Ben Jealous won the Democratic nomination for governor. He’s hoping to become the state’s first African-American governor.

Also in Maryland, Chelsea Manning lost to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin. Cardin beat Manning and six others as he looks to win a third term.

Maryland’s State Board of Elections had a computer problem, though, and was contacting as many as 80,000 voters whose registration information had not been updated. Voters affected by the problem filled out provisional ballots, which will not be counted until July 5.

Here in Mississippi, Democrat David Baria won his Senate primary runoff against Howard Sherman. He will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker.