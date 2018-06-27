× Police: Man shot during drive-by on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot while driving on I-240 near Millbranch early Wednesday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, the victim was driving when he was struck.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police aren’t sure if the suspect or suspects were known to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.