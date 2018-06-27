× Police: Man dies after shooting at Fox Meadows strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting at V Live on South Mendenhall, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene June 10 around 4 a.m. after getting a shooting call.

The victim was initially transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead Monday, June 25.

Two other victims in the shooting received non-critical injuries.

Police say the shooting started after an argument broke out inside the club.