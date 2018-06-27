× Police: Man dies after being shot in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after he was shot in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Road in Southeast Memphis Wednesday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect may be known to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.