Police department taking applications for neighborhood crime prevention grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several neighborhoods across the city now have a little extra help in keeping their communities safe.

The Memphis Police Department held its neighborhood watch crime prevention ceremony last night at city hall.

More than $66,000 in grants were handed out to 27 different groups that applied to receive assistance.

If you’d like to apply for a grant for your neighborhood. The next deadline is November 15th.

You must be an active group. Register with your local MPD station and submit an updated letter from law enforcement verifying the meetings you have with your local precinct.

You also must:

Attend one of the mandatory Neighborhood Crime Prevention Grant workshops (This is a workshop that explains the application process)

Be a permanent resident of the City of Memphis.

Turn in the MANW Group Registration form with your grant application.

Have a valid checking account, preferably in the group’s name.

Submit the completed NCPG application by the deadline date and time.

For the forms and other information to apply click here.