× Pittsburgh officer charged with homicide after fatal shooting of Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh police officer who shot and killed a 17 year old about a week ago has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer Michael Rosfeld was one of the officers who responded to a drive-by shooting that injured one man during the evening of June 19. While searching for the suspects’ car, Rosfeld spotted a vehicle matching its description and pulled the driver over, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

As the officer was placing the driver in handcuffs, two other suspects inside the vehicle reportedly started running from the scene. That’s when Rosfeld reportedly pulled out his gun and opened fire on the suspects.

Antwon Rose Junior was shot three times in the back. He later died from his injuries.

The second suspect – identified by authorities as 17- year-old Zaijuan Hester – was able to evade police for a week before being taken into custody.

Officer Rosfeld was initially placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

The drive-by shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Protesters demand justice

Protesters have continued to demand justice following the teen’s death.

On Tuesday, they gathered at Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh before marching downtown, carrying signs saying, “Three shots in in the back; How do you justify that?” and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Steve Zappala has got to go,” referring to the prosecutor who up until that point had declined to charged the officer. Some protesters expressed concern Zappala has a questionable record when it comes to holding police accountable.

During the march and protest, police stopped traffic along the almost mile-long route that took demonstrators, a few children among them, from Freedom Corner to the Allegheny County Courthouse, which houses Zappala’s office, on to the Pittsburgh City-County Building. It began with a group of about 50 but doubled along the way.

“We’re going to be respectful, but we’re going to make our presence known,” organizer Nicky Jo Dawson said.

Once at the Pittsburgh City-County Building, speakers took to a podium to address their fellow protesters and reporters. Included were city, county and state leaders lending their voices to the calls for justice.

“If it wasn’t for your voice, justice might not be served,” said Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner. “You will continue to have our support. … We will absolutely not stand for this, and as a community we absolutely support the need to file charges.”

State Rep. Ed Gainey, who represents Pittsburgh, said that if police want the community to trust them, they must demonstrate that they’re willing to discipline one of their own.

“They need diversity education within the police department,” he said.

Though the shooting occurred in East Pittsburgh, about a 15-minute drive east of Pittsburgh, at least five members of the nine-member Pittsburgh City Council were in attendance. Councilman Daniel Lavelle called on Zappala to bring charges against Rosfeld.