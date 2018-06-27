× Oklahoma voters approve medical marijuana measure

OKLAHOMA — Oklahomans voted in favor of legalizing medicinal marijuana Tuesday, with 56.8% approving the measure, according to unofficial results with 99.6% of precincts reporting.

State Question No. 788 asked voters whether to legalize the use, sale and growth of medical marijuana in Oklahoma. It requires a medical marijuana license with approval from an Oklahoma Board certified physician, that would be issued by the state’s Department of Health. It also establishes a minimum age of 18 for medical marijuana licenses, although younger applicants can get an exception if a parent or guardian, and two doctors sign.

The results in Oklahoma are unofficial, but Gov. Mary Fallin issued a statement Tuesday night.

“I respect the will of the voters in any question placed before them to determine the direction of our state,” she said. “It is our responsibility as state leaders to look out for the health and safety of Oklahoma citizens.”

Fallin had previously said that she planned on calling a special session if voters pass the measure, reported CNN affiliate KOCO.

“As I mentioned in previous public comments, I believe, as well as many Oklahomans, this new law is written so loosely that it opens the door for basically recreational marijuana. I will be discussing with legislative leaders and state agencies our options going forward on how best to proceed with adding a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical illnesses,” she said in a statement Tuesday after the vote.

Medical marijuana is legal in some form in 30 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Nine states and Washington, DC allow for recreational sales.

Federal law says marijuana is illegal, but a majority of states and the District of Columbia have passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing its use for medical reasons.