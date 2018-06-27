Live at 9: Protecting your eyes & Watercooler Wednesday

Protecting your eyes from the sun

As you head outdoors this summer be sure you’re actively protecting your eyes. Too much exposure to the sun can lead to everything from cataracts to eye cancers, so everyone should have a good pair of sunglasses on hand.

What should you look for when buying a pair of sunglasses? Dr. Christopher Lievens with the Southern College of Optometry explained.

Watercooler Wednesday

In this Watercooler Wednesday Sheila Walum, WDIA Radio’s Bev Johnson and Todd Demers discussed everything from divorce to the question of politics going to far.

Hear what they have to say on all the hot topics that has social media abuzz.