Lausanne students bring comfort to cancer patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of high school students brought comfort to patients fighting cancer here in the Mid-South.

Sixteen-year-old Maggie Spence and 17-year-old Naiya Nolan-Dillard attend Lausanne Collegiate School.

The two researched the average number of incoming patients treated by West Cancer Clinic in Midtown and then raised money to purchase fabric. The students then organized volunteers to help them assemble 25 no-sew blankets.

Last week, they delivered the warming blankets for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Spence said her own mother’s battle with breast cancer inspired the project.

“She loved her blanket. She got it the first day she came here and I realized how much a need it was and how it wasn’t just something for comfort. It wasn’t just something soft to have which is important. But, it was also because the chemo room was very, very cold.”

On top of wanting to give back, the girls’ project was also part of their curriculum for their junior year at Lausanne Collegiate.