Joe Jackson dead at age 89

LOS ANGELES — Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson, has died, TMZ is reporting.

He was 89 years old.

Just last week, Variety reported Jackson was in the final stages of terminal cancer.

A tweet appearing on his official Twitter account appeared to confirm the elder Jackson’s health was failing.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” the post read. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson’s granddaughter, Paris, tweeted about the tweet from her official account.

“This is a beautiful tweet,” she wrote. “Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

Michael Jackson’s 20-year-old daughter also thanked her followers for their support.

Earlier, she tweeted about her family.

“Blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do,” Paris Jackson tweeted.