Florida man fights vehicle in viral road rage video

FLORIDA — It’s video you have to see to believe: an angry man attacked another driver’s vehicle during a road rage incident in Florida.

According to WSVN, the incident happened Monday in Miami.

It’s unclear what lead to man’s rage, but video from the scene captured the result.

In the video, the man delivered a blow to the front of the vehicle, knocking off a piece of the grill. He picked it up and began taunting the driver, who put the SUV in reverse to create space. But the maneuver didn’t dissuade the suspect from continuing his attack. Instead, he used the space to run at the vehicle and deliver a double-knee hit to the already damaged grill.

The suspect has not been identified, but he was now been seen on Instagram thousands of times.