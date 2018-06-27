× Federal charges brought in Tennessee jail stun gun case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former corrections officer at a Tennessee jail has been charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses over an incident in which a stun gun allegedly was used on a detainee while he was restrained.

Another officer is accused of lying to investigators.

The U.S. attorney’s office said former Cpl. Mark Bryant and Sgt. Gary Ola were arrested Tuesday.

Video: Tasing incident caught on camera

Bryant is accused of using a stun gun on an 18-year-old four times for a total of about 50 seconds while the detainee was in a restraint chair. Bryant is also accused of stunning the detainee while handcuffed for about 11 seconds. The indictment alleges Bryant obstructed justice by submitting false reports about the incidents.

Ola is accused of making materially false statements in two interviews.