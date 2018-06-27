Car slams into home, four years later homeowner dealing with dangerous damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- A woman living in a Westwood neighborhood is at her wits end and doesn't know what to do.

Four years to the day after a drunk driver plowed into her home the house has never been properly fixed and tonight she's living in a danger zone.

Today plywood covers the spot where windows once were.

Inside, evidence still left behind.

"That's the tire mark where he was inside the house," explained Vester Taylor pointing to the floor.

A tire mark on the floor but look up and things are much worse, 63-year-old Taylor shows us where the ceiling caved in a few weeks ago.

"Did you see it's still leaking here? This pan I used to serve food out of it. This pan I used to serve food out of now I'm using it to catch water," she explains showing a hole in the ceiling.

With two young grandchildren in the home there are major safety concerns along with the mold and bugs that are accumulating.

Taylor claims when the initial crash happened the man responsible, who she says was drunk at the time, was never held accountable.

"They kept giving me the run around go to traffic, go to the District Attorney's office and I just really got depressed and just left it alone. I couldn't do anything personally because my personal life, I had just went through a divorce," she said.

In the process she lost her homeowners insurance, was put on disability and didn't have a steady income. She doesn't know what to do.

"I tried to get a loan just last week and won't no bank give me a loan because I don't have homeowners. I can't get homeowners because the house is damaged so I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place. I don't know what to do. "

We reached out to the city to see if there are any victims funds to help.

A spokesperson told us they weren't aware of one, and suggested a few other organizations for Taylor to reach out to.