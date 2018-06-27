× Auto shop employee seriously burned after Frayser business goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An auto shop employee suffered second- and third-degree burns after the Frayser business went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Frayser Boulevard just east of Overton Crossing.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the fire was so big when firefighters arrived that they couldn’t even go inside because it was too dangerous. Once the flames were under control, first responders discovered a worker inside.

He was rushed to the hospital burn unit with 60 to 70 percent of his body burned.

A firefighter was also treated here on the scene for heat exhaustion. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.