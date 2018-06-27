× Accused carjacking suspect caught after hitting curb, pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested one of the suspects accused of carjacking a man on Monday.

The victim told officers he was sitting in the passenger seat of a white 2002 Isuzu Rodeo on Riverdale when three men approached him. The suspect who stood on the driver’s side allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out. The other two got in on the passenger’s side.

Once all three were inside they fled the scene.

Several hours later an officer was on Person Avenue when he observed a white Rodeo traveling eastbound hit the curb. The driver eventually struck a pole at which time the officer pulled over.

Police said Cortaveous Friason was inside that vehicle. He was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated assault and theft of property.