AAA study shows just how distracting infotainment systems can be

NEW YORK — New AAA research shows just how distracting it can be for drivers to use infotainment systems to perform complex tasks.

From nearly missing a stop sign and being unaware of a pedestrian, to swerving into the opposite lane, these systems are not as safe as you think, the search suggests. But researchers say drivers are less distracted when using Apple Carplay and Google’s Android Auto compared to systems that come built into vehicles.

Drivers can make calls about 5 seconds faster and program navigation about 15 seconds faster.

“Both Android Auto and Carplay have developed systems that are far easier to use, they take a shorter period of time to perform very similar activities,” Professor David Strayer from the University of Utah told CBS News.

Researchers found most tasks using Carplay and Android Auto require a moderate level of attention compared to very high for built-in systems.But for complex tasks like navigating, researchers say all the systems require a very high level of your attention – they say it’s like trying to balance a checkbook while driving.

“I would recommend that the driver program those navigation systems before they start to drive, even though you can do some of these features while the vehicle is in motion that doesn’t mean that you should, nor does it mean that it’s safe.”

It’s estimated that drivers who take their eyes off the road for more than two seconds double their risk of a crash.

Distracted driving injures about 390,000 people a year and causes about 3,500 deaths.