Watch this adorable police dog use CPR to ‘resuscitate’ officer

MADRID – Police in Spain posted video of a K-9 coming to the rescue of a “fallen” officer during a demonstration.

After the police officer pretend-collapses onto his back, Poncho, a police dog with the Municipal Police of Madrid, doesn’t hesitate to come to his rescue.

The pup, with a blue police light attached to his harnesses, begins jumping in the air and landing with his front paws on the officer’s chest. Between chest compressions, Poncho nuzzles his head near the officer’s neck in an apparent attempt to check for vital signs.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

Madrid police posted the video with the following in Spanish:

“Heroic” performance of our # Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate a moment in “saving the life” of the agent, practicing the #RCP in a masterful way.

They also added this quote: