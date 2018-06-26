× Teens who recorded, mocked drowning disabled man won’t face charges

COCOA, Fl. — Five teens who videotaped and mocked a disabled man while he was drowning in Florida last year will not be prosecuted, CBS News reported.

While “callous”, there is no state law requiring bystanders to help someone who is danger, State Attorney Phil Archer told the network.

The video- which quickly spread on social media- showed 31-year-old Jamel Dunn struggling to stay afloat. He screamed for help, but the teens did nothing to help. Safely on the bank, they laughed and screamed back at him that he was going to die. They also told him they wouldn’t go for help.

The disabled man eventually drowned. His body wasn’t located until five days later.

Afterwards, the teens posted the video directly to social media.