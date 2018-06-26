Police: Suspect fled to Arkansas after carjacking two victims in parking garage downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect accused of carjacking two different people in broad daylight before taking off to Arkansas.

It happened Monday afternoon in a parking garage on Front Street in downtown Memphis.

Both victims were targeted within seconds of each other.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at a woman on the fourth floor of the garage and stole her Nissan Titan.

But that was just part one, because he then drove to a lower level, ditched the Titan and carjacked another victim who was driving a dodge charger.

From there, the suspect drove 13 miles to Marion, AR where the charger was recovered minutes later.

Police released pictures of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

It's not much to go on, but he's wearing a black hat and white shirt.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

We are still trying to learn more about the victims and we will be sure to follow up with police about anymore potential leads.