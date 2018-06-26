× Pass It On: Landscaper hit by crime gets a new beginning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A landscaper hit by crime Monday was given a new opportunity to start over again with a little help from people around Memphis.

Homer Jones said when he came to pick up his equipment out of a storage unit on Winchester near Perkins around 10:30 Monday morning, it was gone.

The locks on his storage unit had been cut.

Jones was left wondering how he’ll support his family.

“That’s how I take care of my family. I feed three others, besides myself, with that.”

In tears, Jones knew he would have to start over again.

“I am a convicted felon from things I did when I was younger. It’s hard for me to find a job. Instead of me constantly looking for a job and going without, I created a job for myself.”

But the kindness of Memphians made a new beginning possible.

Anonymous donors and families, like Pat Pope’s, across Memphis just wanted to extend a helping hand.

“We saw your story on the news last night, and my husband and I were both very touched,” Pope said. “We felt like you’d been working so hard and doing such a good job trying to raise your family that we wanted to contact Tim and see if we could pass it on.”

Jones received the help he needed to get his business up and running again.

The kindness didn’t start today, Jones told WREG that after his story aired Monday night a complete strange contacted him to meet him at Home Depot where he bought him some new equipment.

“You see more criminals on the news than good things,” Jones said. “It programs your mind to think that is all that is going on but there is actually some good people out here.”

Jones was grateful for all the kindness he has received from people across Memphis.