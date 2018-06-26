Pass It On: A veterinary technician receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A veterinary technician in Oakland hit some hard times, all while making sure multiple animals got the healthcare they needed.

Now her coworkers are stepping in to make sure she's covered.

If you need a pharmacy, this is a familiar sight.

If your pet needs a pharmacy, you might recognize a small animal pharmacy in Oakland, TN.

A veterinary technician works in the building, and she needs some help. Our play maker Jan Jones tells us why.

"Well, she's a co-worker. Her name is Cheryl Sexton, and she is a vet technician. She works with me at Vet Approved RX. We're a vet pharmacy, and she works in the call center."

Jan says Cheryl has been going through a lot lately.

"She's lost her mom. Her son had a car accident, so he doesn't have a car. I think the final straw was this past week, her air conditioner went out. She tried to repair it, but it didn't work. It cost $3,000, and she borrowed the money from someone. We want to help her pay it back, so she doesn't feel overwhelmed," Jan said.

It sounds like Cheryl could use some 'Pass It On' help.

We're passing on $300 from WREG, plus an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Jan also passed along $300 from her co-workers.

We made the short drive to the Vet Approved Rx.

"This is kind of the back way Tim, because we want to surprise her," Jan said.

Jan is about to pop a surprise that Cheryl doesn't see coming.

She counted out the cash as she tried to keep her composure.

"This makes me feel extremely happy," Cheryl said.

Cheryl may have hit a rough patch, but surrounded by her friends and co-workers her outlook is very upbeat.