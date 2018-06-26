× Memphis man reportedly missing for past two months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for a man they say has been missing for roughly two months.

James Henry Patterson was reportedly last seen in April 2018. His family told authorities they are worried considering he suffers from a mental disorder and is presumably not on his medication.

Patterson was described as a 35-year-old man, 6’1″, 210 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything that could help locate him, call the Memphis Police Department.