× Man found shot to death and half naked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Memphis police are investigating an shooting early Monday morning in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on Pendleton Street. When police arrived, the victim was lying on the sidewalk in front of a vacant house at the corner of Pendleton and Carnes. They said he had been shot multiple times.

The victim’s family identified him as 49-year-old Antone Davis. His mother said that he lived with her on Pendleton. Debra Davis said someone knocked on her door early Monday morning and told her son was dead.

“He didn’t have on any pants. He had on shoes, socks and a shirt and his glasses were broken to the side,” said Debra Davis.

So far, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.