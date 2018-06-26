Live at 9: Operation Safe Community, retirement goals & Dreamgirls

Operation Safe Community

Reducing crime in Memphis is about much more than supporting a strong police force. Bill Gibbons with the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission and Ron Wade with Hope Works explained what it takes to reduce crime.

Three Things: Realistic benchmarks for retirement

A recent tweet by MarketWatch threw Americans into a panic. The tweet suggested that by age 35, you should have twice your annual salary saved for retirement.

Financial Advisor Brian Douglas gave us some realistic benchmarks for your retirement.

Music with ‘Dreamgirls’

It’s the Broadway hit show that won a Tony and launched Jennifer Hudson’s career. It’s also no surprise that “Dreamgirls” is filling the house at Playhouse on the Square this month.

Cast members Breyanna Tillman, Latisha Henderson and Zan Edwards as ‘The Dreams’ and Napoleon Douglas stopped by to perform a song from the hit show.