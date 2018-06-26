× Mother, boyfriend arrested for abuse of 2 and 3-year-old children in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. —The Gosnell Police Department is investigating a severe case of child abuse after images surfaced online showing an injured child.

Police confirmed a mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested in the case that resulted in a 3-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother being injured.

In a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday, officials said a person of interest was in custody.

WREG later confirmed Anthony Mosley and the children’s mother, Sarah Keeling, were arrested.

Mosley is charged with first-degree domestic violence battery.

Keeling is charged with permitting the abuse of a minor.

Police say Mosley abused both children.

The investigation began after officers got a call from someone telling them about the alleged abuse.

That’s when they became aware of the pictures that surfaced showing an injured child.

The pictures are so disturbing that authorities asked that they aren’t shared on social media.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.