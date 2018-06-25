Widow gets impound bill after husband is killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grieving widow got a bill from the city after her husband was gunned down last week. Police impounded his truck after the murder, which happened last Monday.

Eight days later, Shekita Givens can't get it back or get any of her questions about the investigation answered.

"Right now, I'm just looking for answers," Givens says, "Why? What's going on?"

Her husband Robert was shot and killed while mowing his grandfather's lawn in Westwood. Family members call it a drive-by but don't know why anyone would hurt him.

"Just sitting here thinking about it hurts," Givens says.

She got a letter the next day.

It said her husband's truck was impounded, but didn't give an explanation.

It did say a hefty towing charge and fees would be required to get it back.

"It's very frustrating," Givens says, "His wallet, his credit cards, his insurance cards and his money- all those things were in there."

The impounded truck is currently not releasable because of the investigation, but Givens didn't know that until we found out Monday night.

She says she's called the impound lot every day but keeps getting passed to an attorney who won't call her back.

"I'm trying to stay sane but it's hard to stay sane. Plus, taking care of four kids as well," she says.

The towing charge is $125, and there's a daily $30 storage fee to go along with a one-time $10 administrative fee. That brings Givens' current total to $375.

Police aren't saying how long the truck will be unavailable or if the bill will be reduced.

"It's not fair," Givens says, "I have no words."

Police also not saying if the investigation has produced any leads.

"It's been heartbreaking. So heartbreaking," Givens says.

WREG will keep trying to get these pending questions answered.