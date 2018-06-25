Whitehaven residents concerned about debris after storm rips through neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As thousands of customers wait for the lights to come back on, the clean up is on in neighborhoods across the city of Memphis.

Chainsaws can be heard cranking away as heavy equipment moves mounds of downed tree branches.

MLGW crews have been working to clear the debris that was left behind from storms this past weekend that caused damage and created close calls.

Shocovia Williams' 10-year-old daughter was feet from where a tree nearly went through their home.

"My daughter was on the couch and she was like, 'What's that noise?' She noticed the wall was cracking, so she ran in the room with us," she said.

The carport was crushed and the family van was damaged too.

But Williams says she is thankful and says a car that has a dent in the front of it helped to ease the tree's impact on the home.

"It was sitting up on the car and half of the carport."

The family has since found other places to stay.

"But it's really hard for my autistic child, because he really doesn't know what's going on," Williams said.

A neighbor who lives a street over on Gill has new concerns too.

She is worried the vacant homes with downed trees won't see any clean-up.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht says the city already had a private contractor working to clear the curbside debris.

"The contractor is going back into the area, so they are getting ready to sweep it again. That way they will have an increase in the trees that we're removing as part of what's being brought to the curb."

Even with damage to her home, Williams say she is keeping the faith through the clean-up.

"We're going to pray about it, and it's going to be okay."

The city says they've had about 62 calls for trees blocking streets they are working to clear.