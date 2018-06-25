× West Memphis father accused of throwing, shaking two-month-old son

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis father was arrested and charged with first-degree battery after allegedly shaking and throwing a two-month-old child a little over a week ago.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson was told John Russell Hardin and his wife took the baby to the hospital on June 16. Police didn’t say why and both parents left the hospital.

The very next day the family returned the very next day after the child had a seizure.

While treating the child, doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital noticed the infant had broken ribs and called detectives. Those injuries, they said, were sustained several days before the child was initially brought in.

The father reportedly told officers during questioning that he’d thrown the baby to the ground, causing the injuries.

As for the child, officers told WREG he was taken off a ventilator on Friday and has been able to breathe on his own over the weekend. However, they said it’s still too early to tell if the abuse will impact his mental capacity. Doctors said he may be blind.

The child’s mother was not charged. Police said they do not suspect her of any wrongdoing at this point.