× Video: Man survives crash, crawls out of burning plane

DETROIT, Mich. — Two passengers aboard a plane that went down in Detroit over the weekend are alive thanks to the quick actions of those nearby.

The single-engine plane was traveling from Arkansas to Coleman A. Young International Airport Sunday when the pilot stated he was experiencing problems with the landing gear. He was also short on fuel. The plane reportedly then hit a power line and tree, before crashing in a vacant lot, CBS News reported.

Thankfully, neighbors nearby heard the crash and rushed to help.

Cameras were rolling as two men – one of whom was identified as Larry Whitfield – rushed to help.

“One guy, big guys, by a window couldn’t get out and he couldn’t breathe. I had a stick. Didn’t work, so another guy got an ax,” he said.

As others yelled at them to move away from the flames, they managed to break through. The act allowed the man inside to escape, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Two other passengers died in the crash. A teen was also pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

None of the people on board have been identified.