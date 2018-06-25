× Two teens in custody, another at large after Target burglary, police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles were arrested and a third escaped capture following an early morning burglary at the Target on Highway 64.

When they arrived at the store at 4:30 a.m. Monday, officers saw a black pickup truck was backed up to the business entrance.

The three suspects on the scene noticed the officers and quickly fled the scene, heading southbound on Germantown Parkway. After traveling less than a mile, the suspects wrecked the vehicle. Two of them were taken into custody while a third suspect got away.

Police didn’t identify either suspect by name, but stated one was a 15-year-old male and the other was a 16-year-old girl.

Officers said the teens broke the front door of the business, along with several cash registers. They stole cash from each and even took an unknown number of game consoles, smart phones and TVs.

Some of the stolen items were recovered in the vehicle and behind the business.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.