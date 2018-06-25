Serial robber strikes again while on the run, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a Family Dollar and other businesses.

The latest case was last night at the Family Dollar on Kirby Whitten.

Memphis Police released surveillance video of a man in an orange shit and ball cap pulling a gun on a clerk and demanding cash, just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Not only was the Family Dollar hit twice within a matter of days, police are telling us the man responsible has targeted several other businesses in the area as well.

One woman who says she comes to the store frequently and talks to employees says she is frustrated for them.

"When I talked to the guy behind the register he said he didn't know what to do. He's said he gave the money up, because he didn't want to get shot."

WREG recenlty told you about a serial robber who was striking store in the area.

Police released surveillance pictures of a man they say not only robbed the Family Dollar, but the Dollar General on Macon, Honey Hair on Stage Road and the Subway on Summer.

Each time he holds the clerk at gunpoint and takes money from the cash registers.

'I don't know why they don't patrol more here. I mean they stand everywhere around the corners, but they don't patrol. They know those stores get robbed all the time," the customer said.

Other customers, like Ben Jeter, say the culprit will eventually get caught and they're not letting him change their shopping habits.

"Just keep looking around. That's all it is."

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.