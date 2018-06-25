× Police investigating deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange Mound overnight.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Carnes Avenue near Pendleton Street. When police arrived, the victim was lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s family identified him as 49-year-old Antone Davis. They told WREG’s Melissa Moon he lived on Pendleton with his mom.

He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.